          The 2021-22 NFL schedule is here, and teams are pumped

          Strength of schedule matters quite a bit in the NFL, but so too do things like prime-time appearances, rivalry matchups, and whether or not your franchise-defining quarterback who won a Super Bowl in his first season away from your team is going to be playing them in, say, Week 4 at Gillette Stadium. That's why the night of the NFL schedule release is such an exciting time -- fans and players get to find out the road they'll have to travel in order to make the playoffs (and, hopefully, win a title) in the upcoming season. The schedule dropping is just one of those miniholidays the league has seeded so expertly throughout the offseason -- and the teams who'll be participating in those games had some creative ways of expressing their glee.

          Chargers' PowerPoint schedule release is epic

          The Chargers put together quite the PowerPoint presentation via Zoom to announce their season schedule.

          Steelers use Legos to release schedule

          The Pittsburgh Steelers get creative with Legos in their schedule-release video.

          Chiefs 'challenge' Andy Reid with schedule release

          Chiefs use coach Andy Reid's news conferences to announce their 2021 schedule.