OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- It may be graduation season, but the Baltimore Ravens have a high school reunion planned for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Wide receiver Donte Sylencieux, one of nine undrafted rookies signed by the Ravens on Thursday, was Jackson's favorite target when they played at Boynton Beach High School in Florida. Sylencieux caught 10 touchdown passes in two seasons with Jackson.

Sylencieux totaled 59 catches in three seasons at Graceland University -- an NAIA school in Iowa - and is considered a long shot to make the Ravens. Baltimore selected two wide receivers in this year's draft, including first-rounder Rashod Bateman, and added Sammy Watkins in free agency.

The Ravens are doing and saying all the right things lately as they pursue a lucrative extension with Jackson. General manager Eric DeCosta said the team would work "tirelessly" after the draft to get a new deal done with Jackson, and he recently told the team's website that Jackson is "the kind of guy you'd be very proud of to have as a son."

This isn't the first time the Ravens have reunited Jackson with one of his former wide receivers. In 2019, the Ravens signed Jaylen Smith, Jackson's top target at Louisville, as an undrafted rookie. Smith was cut before the regular season that year.