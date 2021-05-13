Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 22 women suing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, expressed concern to a Houston television station on Wednesday over how the National Football League is handling its investigation. The lawsuits allege sexual assault and inappropriate conduct.

Buzbee, in speaking to Fox 26 in Houston, said "some of the women did not feel like they were being respected" during their first three meetings with NFL investigators, which he told Fox led to him attending the four meetings between the league's investigative group and his clients.

Buzbee told the television station that four of his clients met with the league's lead investigator, Lisa Friel, and he has "probably four more women who want to meet with the NFL," but he's not sure whether he's going to let them speak with the league's investigators.

In his interview, Buzbee did not say what the league did to potentially make his clients feel disrespected. Watson is being sued by 22 women in civil court and being investigated by the Houston Police Department into claims ranging from inappropriate touching to sexual assault of massage therapists from March 2020 until March 2021.

"The allegations are very concerning and the league immediately began investigating the matter under the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email to ESPN on Thursday. "The investigation includes gathering information, monitoring law enforcement developments and conducting interviews with relevant people willing to participate with counsel present.

"Throughout her decades-long career as the chief of the sex crimes unit in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and most recently as the NFL's special counsel for investigations for the last six years, Lisa has earned a stellar reputation as a consummate professional who conducts investigations and interviews with compassion and fairness in an effort to determine the truth."

Buzbee also told Fox that eight to 10 of his clients have met with the Houston Police Department and he was pleased with how the Houston PD has worked with his clients. In March, Buzbee had publicly said he wasn't comfortable with his clients going to the Houston police. After a complainant went to the Houston Police Department, however, an investigation into Watson was opened.

On Thursday, a Houston Police Department spokesperson said "it remains an ongoing investigation" into allegations against Watson but would not say how many women have spoken with police.

Buzbee also told Fox there are no plans to settle the case between Watson and the women suing him.

