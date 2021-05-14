Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been sued for his role in an altercation with a moving-truck driver in January 2020.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Broward County, Florida, by the driver, Anton Tumanov. Brown pleaded no contest in June to one felony burglary with battery charge and two lesser misdemeanor charges related to the incident.

Tumanov is seeking more than $30,000 in damages, with the lawsuit saying he was "met with resistance and violence" along with a refusal to pay. The suit says Tumanov suffered severe bodily injuries and mental anguish in the incident.

According to court documents for the criminal case obtained by TMZ last year, Brown threw a rock at the driver's moving truck as part of a dispute over pay. Brown later forced his way into the driver's side of the main cabin of the truck and began to physically strike the driver after the disagreement escalated. Brown was then restrained by his associates.

Brown's lawyer at the time, Carson Hancock, said the wide receiver decided to resolve the criminal matter quickly rather than have it be a "protracted legal case."

Brown's trainer, Glenn Holt, was also named in the lawsuit, which said Holt also threatened and physically harmed Tumanov and damaged his vehicle.

The moving company, Amerimoving LLC, also sued Brown and Holt, in September, seeking damages of no more than $30,000 for trespassing and breach of contract. Multiple attempts to serve that lawsuit to Brown and Holt have been unsuccessful, according to court records.

Brown served an eight-game suspension in 2020 for multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy, which included this criminal case and an accusation of sexual misconduct at his home by an artist who was working there in 2017.

After the suspension, Brown signed with the Buccaneers and was part of their Super Bowl LV-winning team. He re-signed with the Buccaneers on a one-year contract last month.

Information from ESPN's Cameron Wolfe was used in this report.