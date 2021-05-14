        <
        >

          Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy to miss start of rookie minicamp after COVID-19 close contact

          play
          Do Bears have time to wait for Justin Fields to develop? (0:56)

          Chris Canty says the Bears' offense is in dire need of a spark from a player like Justin Fields. (0:56)

          12:21 PM ET
          • Jeff DickersonESPN Staff Writer
            Close
              Dickerson covers the Chicago Bears for ESPN's NFL Nation. He is the co-host of "Dickerson & Hood" on the ESPN Radio national network, and is heard in Chicago on ESPN 1000.
            Follow on Twitter

          LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will not be physically present at the first day of the team's rookie minicamp Friday due to a close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a team spokesperson.

          Nagy will lead all virtual meetings with the rookies and view practice from a remote location, but the third-year coach will not be at the team facility.

          The Bears hope Nagy will return to in-person duties in short order when it is deemed safe to do so.

          After the three-day rookie minicamp, the Bears begin Phase 2 of their voluntary offseason program on Monday.