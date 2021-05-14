Chris Canty says the Bears' offense is in dire need of a spark from a player like Justin Fields. (0:56)

Do Bears have time to wait for Justin Fields to develop? (0:56)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will not be physically present at the first day of the team's rookie minicamp Friday due to a close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a team spokesperson.

Nagy will lead all virtual meetings with the rookies and view practice from a remote location, but the third-year coach will not be at the team facility.

The Bears hope Nagy will return to in-person duties in short order when it is deemed safe to do so.

After the three-day rookie minicamp, the Bears begin Phase 2 of their voluntary offseason program on Monday.