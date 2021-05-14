The Washington Football Team filled another hole Friday, signing safety Bobby McCain to a one-year deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McCain, 27, had visited Washington on Monday, four days after he had been released by the Miami Dolphins.

His addition continues Washington's quest to bolster its secondary. It signed free-agent cornerback William Jackson III and drafted corner Benjamin St-Juste in the third round and strong safety Darrick Forrest in the fifth.

But McCain can play free safety -- he started 23 games there over the past two seasons for Miami. The position was a trouble spot at times for Washington in 2020. It did not have a proven starter, with Troy Apke, Deshazor Everett and Jeremy Reaves all starting at some point last season. Washington also had signed veteran Sean Davis last offseason, only to cut him before the season.

McCain started 55 of 87 games for Miami, but his release saved the Dolphins $5.6 million in cap space. McCain, a fifth-round draft pick by the Dolphins in 2015, had 46 tackles and an interception in 2020. In his six seasons with the team, he had seven interceptions, four sacks and a forced fumble. He also was a team captain last season.

McCain also offers versatility, something coach Ron Rivera's staff has emphasized. McCain started games in the slot and at outside corner as well as free safety.