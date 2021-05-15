Max Kellerman and Chris Canty debate whether or not Dak Prescott can win the NFL MVP award this season. (1:15)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says he believes Dak Prescott will be completely cleared for work by the time training camp begins in July, if not sooner.

"I have no reason not to think that," McCarthy said Saturday. "I think this week in Phase 2 will be a nice step in that direction."

Prescott's recovery from the compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle he suffered last October has gone well. He has been at The Star for rehab and workouts and also has been working out with his personal quarterbacks coach.

The Cowboys open Phase 2 of the offseason program with on-field teaching sessions this week. In Phase 3, they will go through organized team activities and the mandatory minicamp that runs June 8-10.

"He'll do most things," McCarthy said when asked what he anticipates Prescott will do during the on-field work. "There's a plan in place that's coordinated with [athletic trainers Britt Brown and Jim Maurer] and the training room so I know he feels really good. He's really had some excellent workouts here in the last couple weeks. I'd see him doing most of the work."

After suffering the injury last October, Prescott was given a four-to-six month recovery period. He had a second cleanup surgery in December that was unrelated to the break, but the Cowboys had no worries about making him the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL with a four-year, $160 million contract.

In the wild-card round of the 2018 playoffs, wide receiver Allen Hurns suffered an injury similar to Prescott and was back on the field taking part in the organized team activities and minicamp.