Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who underwent reconstructive left knee surgery in December, is "all systems go" for the Sept. 12 regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe in Los Angeles.

"He's on track for full go for start of the season," ElAttrache, who operated on Burrow in December, wrote in a text. "He's doing all the work. He's worked his tail off and been an amazingly mature participant in his recovery. He's focused and great to work with."

Burrow had told "The Cris Collinsworth Podcast" that he expected to be there for the first snap in 2021. But now ElAttrache is working with the Bengals' medical staff on Burrow's rehabilitation, and they believe that goal is well within reach.

Doctors do not want any contact until nine months, which could lead to Burrow sitting out the preseason. But the goal, now well within reach, is to be ready for the start of the regular season.

"We are very happy with his recovery to say the least," ElAttrache said. "Notwithstanding the nature of his injury and extent of his reconstruction, his knee is performing perfectly.

"We just had him tested out here with a high-tech video and biomechanical evaluation and he was ahead of where we anticipated and well into the return to performance phase of his recovery. With him already performing this way, it's 'all systems go' for the start of the season."

Burrow suffered the injury during a Nov. 22 loss at Washington. He then underwent surgery Dec. 2.

Before the injury, Burrow had validated his draft selection as the No. 1 overall pick in 2020, starting 10 games and completing 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.