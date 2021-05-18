The Washington Football Team has granted longtime starting right tackle Morgan Moses permission to seek a trade, a source confirmed.

Washington would save $7.75 million in salary cap space whether it trades or releases Moses, no matter if it's before or after June 1. He would count $1.9 million in dead cap room.

Washington signed left tackle Charles Leno Jr., earlier this month and drafted tackle Samuel Cosmi in the second round. Leno made 93 consecutive starts at left tackle for Chicago before being released following the draft. Washington coach Ron Rivera said Cosmi could play left or right tackle - he worked at both spots during last weekend's minicamp -- but they clearly didn't select him to have him sit all season.

Rivera said he wanted to strengthen the offensive line this offseason. They also traded for guard Ereck Flowers and are high on second-year guard Saahdiq Charles, who was limited to two games last season because of a dislocated kneecap.

Moses has started every game for Washington since 2015, almost exclusively at right tackle though he had to start one game on the left side in 2020. He often played through various injuries and over the years developed into a mentor for younger players. He's close to right guard Brandon Scherff, who is on the franchise tag for the second consecutive year.

Moses, a 2014 third-round pick, just turned 30 years old has two years left on his contract.

Washington also has tackles Cornelius Lucas, Geron Christian, David Sharpe, Rick Leonard and David Steinmetz.

The NFL Network first reported the news.