The New York Giants claimed running back Ryquell Armstead off waivers on Tuesday.

Armstead was waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday after he missed the entire 2020 season because of complications related to COVID-19.

He'll compete for a spot on the Giants depth chart at running back that is led by starter Saquon Barkley, who is returning from a torn ACL suffered last season, and includes Devontae Booker and newly signed veteran Corey Clement, among others.

Armstead, 24, was twice placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last season. He spent 19 days on the list the first time, then dealt with a groin injury and another illness before going back on the list. Players are placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list if they test positive for the virus or have been in close contact with someone who has.

Armstead was a fifth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2019 and ran for 108 yards on 35 carries as a rookie.

The Giants released quarterback Joe Webb, who appeared in two games last season on special teams, in a corresponding move.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.