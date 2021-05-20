BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Bills have hired two women to full-time positions and brought on another two as interns, according to the team and NFL director of football development Sam Rapoport.

Sophia Lewin will work as an offensive assistant for the Bills, while Andrea Gosper will serve as a player personnel coordinator on a full-time basis.

Lewin previously worked for the Bills as a training camp assistant and was most recently a quality control coach at Princeton after coaching receivers at Hudson Catholic High School in New Jersey. She also worked as a student assistant at Monmouth until graduating in 2019.

Gosper has been with the team as a scouting intern for the past two seasons, with the Bills announcing her promotion Wednesday.

Buffalo first connected with Gosper at the NFL's Women's Careers in Football Forum, which is headed by Rapoport. She played softball at the University of New England and made an impression on Bills general manager Brandon Beane, among others, during her time in Buffalo.

"She's a grinder," Beane told the team website. "I don't know anybody that's put more hours in this building than her in the last two years. She loves it, you can see it."

The Bills also hired Mechelle Geeter and Nikki Donoff as a scouting and an operations intern, respectively. All four women participated in the Women's Careers in Football Forum.

Buffalo hired the first full-time female coach in NFL history, Kathryn Smith, in 2016. It also hired Phoebe Schecter in 2018 and Callie Brownson in 2019 -- all moves spearheaded by team owner Kim Pegula, who has been at the forefront of the conversation on diversity and inclusivity in the NFL.