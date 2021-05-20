The Washington Football Team released longtime starting right tackle Morgan Moses on Thursday after granting him permission to seek a trade earlier in the week.

Washington saves $7.75 million in salary-cap space by releasing Moses. The move will result in $1.9 million in dead cap room. Moses, a 2014 third-round pick, just turned 30 years old and had two years left on his contract.

Washington also waived offensive tackle Geron Christian Sr. on Thursday, creating $920,000 in salary-cap space. His departure will result in $242,248 in dead cap room.

For everything 💛 pic.twitter.com/FBG89jBNHA — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) May 20, 2021

Washington signed left tackle Charles Leno Jr. earlier this month and drafted tackle Samuel Cosmi in the second round. Leno made 93 consecutive starts at left tackle for Chicago before being released after the draft. Washington coach Ron Rivera said Cosmi could play left or right tackle -- he worked at both spots during last weekend's minicamp -- but the team clearly didn't select him to have him sit all season.

Moses has started every game for Washington since 2015, almost exclusively at right tackle, although he had to start one game on the left side in 2020. He often played through various injuries and over the years developed into a mentor for younger players.

Washington can use the freed-up cap room to try to extend other players' deals. The team is expected to have talks with defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, who will play on his fifth-year option this season, about a new deal. Also, tight end Logan Thomas is entering the final year of his contract and could be in line for an extension.