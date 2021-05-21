JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coordinator Brian Schneider is stepping away from the team indefinitely for personal reasons, the Jaguars confirmed Friday evening.

It's the second time in less than 10 months that Schneider has taken time away for personal reasons. He left the same position with the Seattle Seahawks in September 2020. It's unclear at this point if he's taking time away for the same reasons.

Schneider did not rejoin the Seahawks last season but agreed to join the Jaguars earlier this year after 11 seasons as the special teams coordinator in Seattle. The Seahawks' special teams units ranked second in the NFL in blocked kicks and fifth in touchdowns/safeties recorded during his tenure (2010-19).

Schneider coached at Colorado State (where he worked with new Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer), UCLA, Iowa State, with the Oakland Raiders and at USC before joining the Seattle staff along with Pete Carroll.