          Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones wants to be traded? Let the social media recruiting begin

          play
          Orlovsky: Julio Jones has forced the Falcons' hand with trade request (1:28)

          Dan Orlovsky examines the trade market for Julio Jones and believes he still has a lot left in the tank at 32 years old. (1:28)

          8:30 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Trade rumors surrounding Atlanta Falcons star receiver Julio Jones had been at the glowing embers stage for a few weeks now, but Jones fanned the flames Monday when he told Shannon Sharpe "I'm outta there" on FS1's "Undisputed" show.

          Jones apparently requested a trade at the beginning of the season in March, and Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot acknowledged last month that the team would be taking calls about the former All-Pro receiver.

          Needless to say, there is plenty of interest in Jones, at least among NFL players who would like to be teammates with Jones and took to social media to begin the recruitment process.

          Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins has visions of pairing with Jones, as he posted a picture on Instagram of himself with Jones and fellow Cardinals receiver A.J. Green from the 2016 Pro Bowl with the caption, "Julio [you] remember what we talked about."

          Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is coming from the opposite angle, as having Jones as a teammate would mean he wouldn't have to worry about covering him on defense. Ramsey was not bashful about what he was up to on Twitter.

          Former safety Darius Butler asked the Twitterverse where folks thought Jones would end up, offering two of his former teams as his top picks.

          And Baltimore Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey, who, like Jones, played his college ball at Alabama, was hoping birds of a feather would flock together.