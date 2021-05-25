Stephen A. Smith asserts the Buccaneers' decision to re-sign Antonio Brown displays their confidence in Tom Brady's ability to win another Super Bowl. (1:42)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown passed his physical and signed his contract Tuesday morning.

Brown agreed to terms last month with the Bucs on a one-year deal worth up to $6.25 million with $3.1 million guaranteed and a $2 million signing bonus, but he had yet to sign his contract because he needed to pass his physical.

Brown underwent a surgical procedure last week to repair a torn meniscus.

Brown led the Bucs in receiving targets over the final four games of the regular season and had a 36-yard touchdown catch in Tampa Bay's wild-card-round victory over the Washington Football Team. He suffered a knee injury the next week against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC divisional playoffs, forcing him to miss the NFC Championship Game.

But Brown returned to play in Super Bowl LV, in which he caught five passes for 22 yards and a 1-yard touchdown.