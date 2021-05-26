Aaron Rodgers quotes Marshawn Lynch when speaking with Kenny Mayne as he hosts his final SportsCenter. (0:20)

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is having a dramatic offseason, if you haven't heard. That isn't stopping him from enjoying a vacation in Hawaii with actress Shailene Woodley (his fiancée), actor Miles Teller and Teller's wife, Keleigh.

So that's a vacation with a Sundance nominee, an Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, and a three-time NFL MVP.

Rodgers won the 2020 MVP award after a 48-touchdown season that saw the Packers lose in the NFC Championship Game. That came after the Packers drafted a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Rodgers hosted "Jeopardy!" this spring and then ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay.

Rodgers clearly isn't in Wisconsin this week as the Packers start their offseason program.

In February, while accepting his MVP award, Rodgers referred to Woodley, who has starred in "The Descendants," "The Spectacular Now," and "Big Little Lies," as his fiancée. Rodgers also thanked actress Jodie Foster, whom Woodley starred with in "The Mauritanian," in his acceptance speech. Foster returned the favor at the Golden Globes.

This week, Rodgers told Kenny Mayne on SportsCenter about his issues with the Packers:

"It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go," Rodgers said.

You know what makes things go? Jamming to Taylor Swift in Hawaii.

Oh, and later this summer, he's going to play competitive golf with Bryson DeChambeau against Phil Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.