Tom Brady trolls Aaron Rodgers with a Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau beef meme

Very few people on Earth can understand or relate to what it's like to be an NFL quarterback. Even fewer know what it's like to actually be good at the job. Only a handful know the experience of being a true elite and a clear first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are members of that rarefied third group, and on top of that, they're going to be playing one another in a charity golf match involving Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, respectively. You may recall DeChambeau being in the news recently for Brooks Koepka's visible annoyance at DeChambeau walking behind him during an interview, which spawned a million "me/this thing that's annoying me"-type memes over the past week. You may remember Mickelson from being Phil Mickelson and winning the PGA Championship, but that's neither here nor there.

Brady took the opportunity of his upcoming faceoff with Rodgers to have a little fun at his peer's expense.

People are just not going to stop trolling poor Rodgers about that kick, huh? He even had to deal with it while hosting "Jeopardy!" The guy seems to have a pretty good sense of humor about the whole thing, though -- and so do both Koepka and Mickelson, although DeChambeau's reply indicates their beef is far from over.

I feel like I'm in the middle of something and should step aside. (Except they want the CURRENT PGA champ:) — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 26, 2021

@BKoepka It's nice to be living rent free in your head! — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) May 26, 2021