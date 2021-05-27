JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars senior vice president of football operations and strategy Karim Kassam is out, sources tell ESPN's Seth Walder.

The reason that Kassam is no longer with the team was not immediately known.

Kassam was hired Feb. 19 to oversee the team's football technology and analytics department in addition to salary-cap administration while working with head coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke.

Kassam is the second person hired earlier this year by the new regime to leave the franchise. Chris Doyle resigned as director of sports performance a day after his hiring was announced after there was immense backlash over the move. Doyle had reached a separation agreement last summer with Iowa after he was accused of making racist remarks and belittling and bullying players while the program's strength and conditioning coordinator.

Kassam came to the Jaguars after serving as the director of baseball research with the Minnesota Twins. He spent the previous five years as the Pittsburgh Steelers' analytics and football research coordinator.