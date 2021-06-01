JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Nick Sorensen as special-teams coordinator to replace Brian Schneider, who stepped away from the team for personal reasons.

Sorensen spent the past eight seasons with Seattle, joining the Seahawks in 2013 as a special-teams assistant before moving to coach the secondary beginning in 2017.

Sorensen played 10 years as a safety and special-teams player in the NFL, including four seasons with the Jaguars (2003-06).

He also played for the St. Louis Rams and the Cleveland Browns.