FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith was mum Wednesday about whether Julio Jones will be at the team's mandatory minicamp next week.

"We have conversations all the time with all our players and there's good communication back and forth, multiple avenues," Smith said. "So we'll see what happens next week, where we're at, you know. I can answer that for you next week."

He later said, in an answer to a question about Dante Fowler, who has also missed voluntary OTAs, that "depending where we're at next week, we see everybody."

Jones has been the subject of trade conversation over the past two months as Atlanta tries to remedy its salary-cap situation. On FS1 on May 24, Jones said "I'm outta there" when asked about the Falcons in a telephone call with Shannon Sharpe on the network's "Undisputed" show. It is unclear whether Jones knew the phone call was being televised.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reports that the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans are among the teams that have discussed a trade with the Falcons.

Now that it is past June 1, trading Jones offers more immediate cap relief, spreading the hit over the 2021 and 2022 seasons instead of all this season.

Jones, 32, is the franchise's career leader in catches and yards and is second to Roddy White in touchdown receptions.

Smith, in his first season as head coach, said he isn't frustrated by constant questions about Jones, calling it "part of the job."