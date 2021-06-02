FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Former wide receiver Chris Hogan, who played in the NFL from 2013 to 2020 and won two Super Bowl championships as a member of the New England Patriots, has made the initial 25-man roster for the Boston Cannons of the Premier Lacrosse League.

Hogan, 33, had been training to transition from football to lacrosse after playing five games for the New York Jets last season, catching 14 passes for 118 yards.

He played lacrosse at Ramapo High School in New Jersey and then at Penn State, a history he would regularly reference in his introduction on NBC's Sunday night football broadcasts. In his final year playing lacrosse at Penn State, which came after a season in which he totaled 29 goals and five assists, Hogan was named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association second team.

When the Premier Lacrosse League held its draft in March, Hogan wasn't selected, meaning he had to make a roster the same way he did in the NFL -- as a free agent.

"I'm grateful to Coach [Sean] Quirk and the Cannons coaching staff for taking a chance on someone who hasn't played this sport in such a long time. It's a tremendous opportunity, and I'm very thankful to have the chance to compete with these guys. These are the best lacrosse players in the world," Hogan told ESPN.com.

"To be able to make the 25-man roster, I think back to my days when I was on the bubble of getting cut [in the NFL], and that feeling. I certainly had it [Tuesday] night."

The PLL opens its season in Foxborough on Friday with the Cannons taking on the Redwoods from California at 7 p.m. ET. Play continues through the weekend in Foxborough with four other games.

Hogan, of course, is familiar with the surroundings. He played for the Patriots from 2016 to 2018, catching 107 passes for 1,651 yards and 12 touchdowns in 40 regular-season games.

He was clutch in the playoffs as well, playing nine games in New England and totaling 34 catches for 542 yards, with four touchdowns.

The Patriots are currently holding voluntary organized team activities, giving Hogan a chance to reconnect with some of his former teammates and coach Bill Belichick, who is a big lacrosse fan.

Week 2 of the PLL season will be played June 11-13 in Atlanta, as the league visits different cities through the championship game Sept. 19 in Washington, D.C.