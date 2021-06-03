Michael DiRocco reports that Urban Meyer and the Jaguars are still mulling over how they plan to use Tim Tebow. (1:04)

What role do the Jaguars have in mind for Tim Tebow? (1:04)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars signed former All-Pro kick returner Pharoh Cooper on Thursday.

Cooper has 55 catches for 506 yards and one touchdown, 82 punt returns for 729 yards, and 104 kickoff returns for 2,523 yards and one touchdown during his career with the Rams, Cardinals and Panthers.

His best season was 2017 with the Rams, when he was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro as a returner, averaging a league-high 27.4 yards on 34 returns.

The Jaguars signed returner Jamal Agnew, who was an All-Pro as a punt returner in 2017, in March.

To make room for Cooper, the Jaguars placed receiver Terry Godwin on injured reserve.