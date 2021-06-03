KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes won't play in his first 2021 regular-season game for more than three months, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said he's ready for the game now.

"If there was a game [today], I'd be able to play in it, I think,'' said Mahomes, who had surgery in February to repair turf toe. "There's still stuff I'm going to have to work through. I have to continue to rehab, continue to keep strengthening that stuff. But it's good to be able to get out there earlier than the schedule had me and be able to get some work in.''

The Chiefs initially hoped Mahomes would be able to participate in offseason practice by the time the team's mandatory minicamp arrived, which is in two weeks. But Mahomes has been a full participant since the Chiefs began practice last week. He took all of the usual starter's snaps in practice Thursday and made some impressive throws, including a post pattern to Mecole Hardman.

Mahomes also elaborated on his comments from last week saying he wanted the Chiefs, with the NFL's expanded regular-season schedule, to be the first team ever to finish a season 20-0.

"I believe the question I was asked is, what record did I want to break?'' Mahomes said. "To me, records don't mean anything if you're not winning that last game at the end of the season. It's about going in every single week with the mindset that we're trying to win, we're going to win. And at the end of the day whatever the record is, if it's 20-0 or wherever it is, you win that last game of the season and you're going to be happy with whatever happened earlier in the season.

"People get all hyped up about saying 20-0 because you have to take it one week at a time, but at the end of the day you want to continue to win every single week. I'm not going into the season hoping I lose any games."