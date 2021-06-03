HOUSTON -- Speaking to the media for the first time since he signed with the Houston Texans in March, quarterback Tyrod Taylor did not dance around the fact that he expects to be the team's starting quarterback this season.

"Of course, yes, Deshaun played at a very high level," said Taylor when asked about the pressure of replacing Deshaun Watson, who has been sued by 22 women alleging sexual assault and inappropriate behavior. "He's played at a very high level throughout his career. I've been a fan of his and I know him personally.

"But the opportunity to be able to start here is something that I look forward to."

Taylor said when he signed with the Texans, he wasn't sure whether he would be Houston's starting quarterback, but that he "knew that it was an opportunity for me to be able to showcase what I can do."

Taylor's one-year deal is worth up to $12.5 million. He signed with the Texans on March 16, the same day the first lawsuit was filed against Watson.

Prior to the lawsuits, Watson had requested a trade. He has not reported to the Texans' voluntary OTAs this spring. During the first week of the Texans' organized team activities, head coach David Culley declined to comment on whether Watson was in attendance or taking part in the team's Zoom meetings.

Since the first lawsuit was filed against Watson, Culley has said he has "nothing to say" about Watson's situation.

Taylor, who signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Chargers in 2019, was named the starter last season. However, he only started one game before a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung with a pain-killing shot while attempting to treat a rib injury before a Week 2 game. He was replaced in that game by quarterback Justin Herbert, who kept the starting job and went on to be named the NFL's Rookie of the Year.