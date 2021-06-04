SEATTLE -- The Seahawks have given a four-year extension to All-Pro punter Michael Dickson that includes $14.5 million in new money, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

Dickson's deal will pay him $10.6 million over the first two years and can include as much as $16 million in new money, a source told Schefter.

The 25-year-old Dickson was set to make nearly $3.4 million this season in the final year of the rookie deal that he signed in 2018, after Seattle traded up in the fifth round to draft him. He received a CBA-mandated raise to that amount by virtue of making the Pro Bowl in 2018, when he also was named a first-team All-Pro.

Over his three seasons, Dickson ranks fifth in the NFL in yards per punt (47.55) and seventh in net yards per punt (42.49), according to ESPN data. During that span, he leads the league in punts taken over inside the 10 (41) and inside the 5 (15).

Dickson set franchise records last season in punting average (49.64) and net average (44.41).

He grew up in Australia and only began kicking an American football in 2015. He attended the University of Texas after enrolling at Prokick Australia, a developmental program that helps young Aussies earn punting scholarships to American colleges.

Excluding free agents, Dickson joins wide receiver Tyler Lockett as the Seahawks players to sign an extension this offseason. Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams is in line for an extension of his own as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.