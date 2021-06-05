Louis Riddick explains what he expects when Tom Brady and the Buccaneers roll into Foxborough in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. (1:49)

It's been four months since quarterback Tom Brady threw his last pass in a game, helping lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, but that hasn't stopped him from setting more records.

The latest came Friday night when a Brady rookie card sold for $3.107 million in the Lelands Mid-Spring Classic Auction, marking the most ever paid for a football card in public auction.

The price tops the record of $2.25 million, set just two months ago, when another example of the Brady rookie card was sold by Lelands.

The increase reflects the boom the sports card industry continues to experience.

"Tom Brady is the GOAT and continues to break records both on and off the playing field. It's only fitting that Brady has set another record for the most expensive football card ever sold in public auction," said Jordan Gilroy, Lelands Director of Acquisitions.

The Brady card that sold for $3.107 million is a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket Autograph edition. It is a higher grade (Mint 9) than the one that Lelands sold for $2.25 million earlier this year (NM-MT 8.5).

There are only seven of the Mint 9 examples in existence, with none graded higher.

Also, the football from Brady's first career touchdown pass sold for $428,842 at the auction.

That was from Oct. 14, 2001 when Brady connected with receiver Terry Glenn for a 21-yard score. The consignor of the ball was the fan who caught it after Glenn tossed it into the stands following his celebration.