Jimmy Garoppolo reflects on his experience of learning from Tom Brady and on now being in the opposite position with rookie QB Trey Lance. (1:39)

Garoppolo ready to do whatever he can to help Lance (1:39)

The San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran safety Tony Jefferson, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jefferson last played for the Baltimore Ravens but hasn't been on the field since sustaining a torn ACL in 2019. He was released by the team in February 2020.

Jefferson, 29, received $19 million guaranteed on a four-year deal with the Ravens in 2017, but he never lived up to being a prized free-agent acquisition. He failed to consistently make impact plays, totaling two interceptions, two forced fumbles and 11 passes defensed in 35 games.

After going undrafted in 2013, Jefferson spent his first four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. In seven seasons, Jefferson has 450 tackles, four interceptions and 22 passes defensed.

Information from ESPN's Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.