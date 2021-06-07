OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens have reached a two-year, $10 million extension with running back Gus Edwards, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

The Ravens now have one of the NFL's best backfield tandems -- J.K. Dobbins and Edwards -- signed through the 2023 season. Baltimore has led the league in rushing in each of the past two seasons.

Edwards, 26, is among the NFL's top backups and is one of the most underrated players in the league. After going undrafted out of Rutgers in 2018, he is one of two players in NFL history to produce at least 700 yards rushing and average 5-plus yards per carry in the first three seasons of a career, according to research by the Elias Sports Bureau. The other is Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns.

A restricted free agent, Edwards was scheduled to become a free agent at the end of this season. Baltimore had put the second-round tender on Edwards, who is making $3.384 million this season.

Nicknamed "Gus the Bus," Edwards is a valuable powerful downhill runner who complements Dobbins and rarely gets stopped in the backfield. In three seasons, Edwards has gained yards on 89.1% of his 414 carries, the most of any player in the NFL over that time.

Asked in March about a potential extension for Edwards, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta gave him a strong vote of confidence.

"He is a Raven," DeCosta said. "He played his butt off this year."