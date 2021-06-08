CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Retired Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis turned to social media Tuesday to locate people who apparently broke into his garage, stole and wrecked his high-priced McLaren.

"What's up IG family so I need you guys help," Davis wrote on Instagram. "If any of you recognize either one of these idiots that decided it was good idea to come into my home and go through all of my cars and even steal and wreck my McLaren. I'm offering a cash reward for anyone that can help identify who these guys are! More videos coming later."

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning at Davis' house in Union County, just outdone of Charlotte. Davis became aware of the theft after the McLaren was crashed in front of a neighboring home at approximately 5:20 a.m. ET.

Davis' wife, Kelly, called Union County police to report the break-in and theft. A spokesperson for the Union County police department said other items were stolen, but details were not available as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Pictures of the McLaren 720S showed damage to the left rear side of the supercar. The least expensive McLaren 720S starts at $299,000, according to Edmunds.com.

As promised, Davis posted more video and photos of his wrecked McLaren. The videos also include an almost life-size cutout of Davis in his No. 58 Panthers uniform.

Davis retired as a Carolina player in March after spending his final NFL season with the Washington Football Team and former Panthers coach Ron Rivera. Davis spent the first 14 of his 16 seasons with the Panthers, was the team's leading career tackler and the first player in NFL history to successfully return from three ACL surgeries on the same knee.

In 2014, Davis won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his community service through his Defending Dreams Foundation that focuses on enhancing the quality of life for underprivileged children.