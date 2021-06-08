Ryan Clark says the addition of Julio Jones takes the Titans' offense to another level. (1:19)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Wide receiver A.J. Brown offered his No. 11 to Julio Jones, but the Tennessee Titans' newly acquired playmaker declined.

Brown has worn No. 11 since his rookie year after originally sporting No. 18 during rookie minicamp.

"#11 until I retire . I tried to give it up and he wouldn't take it . Respect Handshake," he tweeted Tuesday.

#11 until I retire . I tried to give it up and he wouldn't take it . Respect 🤝 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) June 8, 2021

It's no surprise that Brown would offer his number to Jones given how much he lobbied to get the Titans to trade for the 10-year veteran. Brown has always admired and studied Jones dating to his days at Ole Miss, when wide receiver coach Jacob Peeler used to make cutups for him to watch.

"He's a big receiver just like me, but the thing he does special is he runs routes just like a smaller guy," Brown told ESPN on Sunday. "For me, in college, he was teaching me everything and didn't even know it. That's when I didn't know him and was just watching him."

Brown wore No. 1 at Ole Miss and considered making that his number when the NFL made rule changes allowing players other than quarterbacks, punters and kickers to wear single-digit numbers. He was going to ask Warren Moon for permission to wear the retired No. 1 jersey. But that was before he discovered how impactful Warren Moon was to the Oilers/Titans organization.

"I was about to bother you and ask you Is there anyway I could wear the #1 until I read your Bio ... I'm not even deserving tbh," he tweeted in April. "Thank you for everything you've done for the game. Legend!! Salute!!"

@WMoon1 I was about to bother you and ask you Is there anyway I could wear the #1 until I read your Bio 😳I'm not even deserving tbh. Thank you for everything you've done for the game. Legend!! Salute!! — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 21, 2021

The rule change could still impact the Titans if Jones, who has worn the No. 11 for the entirety of his 10 seasons in the NFL, chooses to wear No. 8, which was his number at Alabama.

The Titans were able to absorb Jones' $15.3 million cap number after starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill agreed to restructure his contract to create over $15 million in cap space. Tannehill now holds a $41.8 million cap hit in 2022 and a $39.8 million cap hit in 2023. Jones will have an $11.5 million cap hit in each of the next two seasons.