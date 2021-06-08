JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence sat out several drills during Tuesday's organized team activity with some left hamstring tightness, but the issue isn't considered serious.

Coach Urban Meyer said Lawrence should be fine for Thursday's OTA. The Jaguars are off on Wednesday. They have their mandatory three-day minicamp next week.

Lawrence did not participate in red zone or two-minute drills but did participate in several snaps during 7-on-7s and threw two pick-sixes. Those were part of a four-interception day by the defense, though not all came against Lawrence.