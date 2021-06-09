FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons top receiver Calvin Ridley had minor foot surgery, which explains why he did not participate in this week's minicamp, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday that they had a few players, including Ridley, in different phases of the offseason.

"The entire objective here is to get these guys to make sure they are in the best shape heading into training camp," Smith said. "And ready to roll ultimately, obviously, for the regular season [for] somebody in a guy like Calvin's spot."

Smith said Ridley has been "great" in walk-throughs and in meetings. He just hasn't been on the field. He declined to say whether Ridley had surgery but did say the team has about six players dealing with "different things." Smith mentioned the club is monitoring soft-tissue injuries because he wants no setbacks between now and camp.

Ridley became the team's top receiver after Atlanta traded Julio Jones to Tennessee on Sunday.

Ridley had 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns last season. The Falcons picked up his fifth-year option last month.

Ridley leads the pass-catchers returning for quarterback Matt Ryan, whose other targets include Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst and Russell Gage.

The NFL Network was first to report news of Ridley's surgery.