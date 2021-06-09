ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- In what was likely one of the shortest discussions since the late Pat Bowlen launched the idea of the Denver Broncos' Ring of Fame over three decades ago, Peyton Manning was selected Wednesday as the 35th member.

Manning's four seasons with the Broncos -- 2012 to 2015 -- were historical in almost every way. After the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback signed in one of the most high-profile pursuits in the history of free agency, in those four years the Broncos won 50 regular-season games, four AFC West titles, two AFC Championship Games and Super Bowl 50.

Manning also set NFL single-season records in 2013 with 5,477 passing yards to go with 55 touchdowns as the Broncos scored a league-record 606 points. That Broncos' offense is still the only one in league history to have topped 600 points in a season.

Three of Manning's four career seasons with at least 4,600 yards passing came in his four years with the Broncos.

Manning, who will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August as part of the Hall's Class of 2021, won the league's Comeback Player of the Year award in 2012 with the Broncos to go with the league's MVP award in 2013. His spot in the Ring of Fame will be formally unveiled and Manning honored Oct. 31 when the Broncos face Washington.

When Manning had signed, then-general manager John Elway said "he raises all boats" and that, despite Manning having missed the 2011 season with his fourth neck surgery, "there is no Plan B."

"When Peyton arrived in 2012, his impact and standard was felt throughout our team, the entire organization and in the community," said Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis in a statement. "Coming back from a serious injury -- with a new team in a new city -- to not only win MVP but to have one of the greatest single seasons ever by any player was a remarkable feat. Peyton defined greatness as a Bronco. We're thrilled that he will now join the other Broncos legends as our newest Ring of Famer."

"It's Peyton Manning -- we already kind of knew his reputation around the league when he got here," said linebacker Von Miller after Wednesday's OTA practice. "... But he just kind of created this sense of urgency for everybody, not just the offense or the defense, but even the janitors, the coaches started coaching different ... the cooks, they all had this sort of spark. It was the Peyton Manning effect."

Manning is the fifth Broncos quarterback to be added to the Ring of Fame, joining Elway, Craig Morton, Charley Johnson and Frank Tripucka.