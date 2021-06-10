        <
          Sources: Kansas City Chiefs hope Kyle Long back by start of regular season after leg injury in practice

          What makes Brady and Mahomes different? LeSean McCoy weighs in

          Having played alongside both, LeSean McCoy details the differences between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

          12:22 PM ET
          Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
            Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            Joined ESPN in 2013
          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs are hopeful guard Kyle Long can return for the start of the regular season after he injured his leg Wednesday, sources told ESPN.

          Long was signed by the Chiefs in the offseason after he ended his retirement after one year. He wrote about the injury on Thursday on his Twitter account.

          "I did everything I could to get back for football," Long said. "Zero regrets. ... Focusing on controlling the things I can control. Yesterday was not one of those things!"

          Long, 32, was working as the starting right guard at offseason practice. Other candidates to start include Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and rookie Trey Smith.

          Drafted 20th overall by the Chicago Bears in 2013, Long missed just one game over his first three seasons, in which he was selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls, but appeared in just 30 regular-season contests over his last four years with the team because of a variety of injuries. He announced his retirement in January of last year.

