Having played alongside both, LeSean McCoy details the differences between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. (1:18)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs are hopeful guard Kyle Long can return for the start of the regular season after he injured his leg Wednesday, sources told ESPN.

Long was signed by the Chiefs in the offseason after he ended his retirement after one year. He wrote about the injury on Thursday on his Twitter account.

"I did everything I could to get back for football," Long said. "Zero regrets. ... Focusing on controlling the things I can control. Yesterday was not one of those things!"

I did everything I could to prepare to get back for football. Zero regrets. I've been getting better everyday and having so much fun with my new team. Focusing on controlling the things I can control. Yesterday was not one of those things! Thanks for the well wishes. — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) June 10, 2021

Long, 32, was working as the starting right guard at offseason practice. Other candidates to start include Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and rookie Trey Smith.

Drafted 20th overall by the Chicago Bears in 2013, Long missed just one game over his first three seasons, in which he was selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls, but appeared in just 30 regular-season contests over his last four years with the team because of a variety of injuries. He announced his retirement in January of last year.

NFL Network first reported that Long had suffered a leg injury.