Cornerback Johnathan Joseph officially announced his retirement Thursday, ending his NFL career after 15 seasons.

"In the summer of 2006, I signed my first NFL contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. Fifteen years later, I can say I accomplished my childhood goal of making it to the NFL. I will never forget as a kid telling my father I wanted to be in the NFL," he wrote on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Joseph, 37, went on to thank his family, his agent and his teammates at his four NFL stops -- the Bengals, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals -- and the fans, writing that they "made playing the game worth it."

Today I retire from the NFL.



To my wife Delaina thank you for being supportive, understanding, and a great mom. My kids thank you and love you. My mom and sister thank you for believing in me and being my #1 fans. To my family and friends thanks for being supportive, caring, and the backbone to my success. pic.twitter.com/8mkFaxSavK — Johnathan Joseph (@JJOE2424) June 10, 2021

To my teammates & brothers in the game I couldn't have asked for better locker rooms. Playing with & against you all have been the greatest honor. Thanks to Big Unk Lawrence for always believing in me! To my boys (ride or die)wanna say thank u and my agent Jason Chayut u the best pic.twitter.com/08yYWeYX0n — Johnathan Joseph (@JJOE2424) June 10, 2021

Last but not least thank you to the fans. You are the best fans in the world. You made playing the game worth it.



It was an honor to play the game at the highest level and I'm looking forward to starting the next chapter of my life. — Johnathan Joseph (@JJOE2424) June 10, 2021

Joseph was selected in the first round (at No. 24) by the Bengals in 2006 and was selected to two Pro Bowls in his career, in back-to-back seasons with the Texans in 2011 and 2012.

He finishes his NFL career with 32 interceptions, 8 forced fumbles, 8 defensive touchdowns and 787 tackles.