          Johnathan Joseph retires after 15 seasons, realizing 'childhood goal of making it to the NFL'

          3:47 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Cornerback Johnathan Joseph officially announced his retirement Thursday, ending his NFL career after 15 seasons.

          "In the summer of 2006, I signed my first NFL contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. Fifteen years later, I can say I accomplished my childhood goal of making it to the NFL. I will never forget as a kid telling my father I wanted to be in the NFL," he wrote on Twitter.

          In a series of tweets, Joseph, 37, went on to thank his family, his agent and his teammates at his four NFL stops -- the Bengals, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals -- and the fans, writing that they "made playing the game worth it."

          Joseph was selected in the first round (at No. 24) by the Bengals in 2006 and was selected to two Pro Bowls in his career, in back-to-back seasons with the Texans in 2011 and 2012.

          He finishes his NFL career with 32 interceptions, 8 forced fumbles, 8 defensive touchdowns and 787 tackles.