RENTON, Wash. -- As frustrated as Russell Wilson was after last season, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback never wanted to play anywhere else.

He made that point clear Thursday as he spoke with reporters for the first time since February, when his public criticisms of the organization led to speculation about a possible trade.

"Obviously I love Seattle, I love playing here," Wilson said. "I've had a great career here so far. I've always wanted to play here for my full career obviously. I think there was some unfortunate frustrations after the season. Obviously you want to win it all and do it all and do everything you can. I think everybody on our team does. You want to win it, and I think unfortunately I think it got a little blown out of proportion a little bit."

Two days after the Super Bowl, Wilson voiced his frustrations about his pass protection and perceived lack of say in personnel moves relative to other top quarterbacks. He said Thursday that he didn't intend his comments as criticism of his offensive line and that he didn't need to have any conversations with those players in order to clear the air.

The drama reached its peak when Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the quarterback would accept a trade to only four teams. Wilson, who has a no-trade clause, said Thursday that was made public because he wanted to set the record straight that he did not request a trade and -- with the rumor mill buzzing -- to clarify where he would play if Seattle was interested in dealing him.

Wilson said his relationship with coach Pete Carroll is as strong as ever and that the two are on the same page.

"I did not request a trade," Wilson said. "I've always wanted to play here, and the reality is, I think calls were getting thrown around, this and that, and I think that's just a reality. But I think at the end of the day, the real reality is that I'm here and I'm here to win and I'm here to win it all."