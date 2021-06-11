New York Giants cornerback Sam Beal pleaded guilty to gun-related charges last week stemming from an arrest in Ohio last June, according to Lorain County Court records.

Beal was arrested last year and charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and marijuana possession less than bulk. He was entered into a pre-trial diversion program and placed on two years probation.

"We have been aware of the situation," the Giants said in a statement. "We have no further comment at this time."

Northjersey.com was the first to report on Beal's legal troubles.

Beal, 24, opted out of the 2020 season in August after being a spotty participant in the virtual portion of the offseason in the spring. He was indicted on the gun charges eight days after the official announcement of his decision.

Things have not gone smoothly for Beal ever since being drafted in the third round of the 2018 supplemental draft. He has played in just six games, with three starts, over three years.

Beal failed to last through a single practice his rookie season because of a pre-existing shoulder injury suffered at Central Michigan. He missed the entire 2018 season. After another injury cost him the first half of the following season; he took the opt-out option available to players last year because of COVID-19.

Beal was already a long shot to make the Giants roster this year before news of his arrested and guilty plea. New York signed veteran Adoree' Jackson to a lucrative free-agent contract and drafted cornerback Aaron Robinson in the third round.

Beal did not attend voluntary OTAs this spring along with most of the Giants' defensive backfield. He was at mandatory minicamp this past week.