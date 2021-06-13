KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs showed no interest in re-signing running back Le'Veon Bell, and the feeling seems to be mutual.

Bell, responding to a comment on Instagram about his time with the Chiefs in 2020, said, "I'd never play for Andy Reid again ... I'd retire first.''

Bell didn't specify his complaint with Reid, the Chiefs' coach.

The Chiefs signed Bell last year after his release from the New York Jets, but he played sparingly. Bell played in nine games, starting two, and rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

By season's end, he wasn't much of a factor for the Chiefs. Despite the absence of injured starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Bell got the ball just twice in the Chiefs' divisional-round win over the Cleveland Browns.

He was inactive for the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills, and though he was in uniform, did not play in Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bell is a free agent but has not signed with any team.