Mike Reiss discusses whether Cam Newton's hand injury will hinder his chances of starting for the Patriots. (0:42)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Ten days after suffering a minor injury to his right throwing hand, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is expected to take part in the team's mandatory minicamp beginning Monday, according to coach Bill Belichick.

Newton had not been present at last Thursday's practice when reporters were present, but he returned the following day. The hand apparently responded well.

"He practiced last week. I'd expect him this week too," Belichick said Monday.

Newton has been taking top repetitions in spring practices, with Belichick having previously declared him the team's quarterback. Belichick had left open the possibility that Newton could face a challenge for the starting job when the team shifts from a spring teaching mode to more of an evaluation mode at the start of training camp in late July.

In Newton's absence last Thursday, third-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham was the first player to take snaps, followed by veteran Brian Hoyer and then first-round draft pick Mac Jones.

Jones was complimentary of Newton, noting that he gave him the nickname "Mac and Cheese" while calling him a "good mentor."

Another notable storyline at Patriots mandatory minicamp surrounds cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Gilmore is scheduled to earn a base salary of $7 million in 2021, which is below market value for a player of his caliber, and Belichick deflected a question when asked whether he's seen Gilmore at camp.

Gilmore is not present, according to The Boston Globe.