The Madden NFL 22 game cover will be released later this week. The day when we see which superstar nabs the cover is another big date on the NFL's offseason calendar.

To promote this year's cover release, EA Sports is teasing the identity of the athlete with literal goats. Former cover athlete Peyton Hillis interacts with the animals and reacts to the cover.

The video seems to promise two GOAT (greatest of all time) athletes. Given his Super Bowl win last season and his untouchable status as the NFL's greatest QB, it's safe to assume that Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be one of the athletes featured.

But who could join him? Could it be Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who lost to Brady in Super Bowl LV? Maybe it's a former or current Brady collaborator. Whomever it is, the ungulate ad men in the video aren't saying.

Who do you think will be joining Brady?