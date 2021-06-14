No more mullet for Gardner Minshew II

Mondays are heavy days historically, but this one is particularly so because Gardner Minshew II's mullet is no more.

Yeah, Minshew may have gotten a haircut Sunday, but this is the first I'm learning about it. So the pain is as fresh as if the stylist had just swept the Jacksonville Jaguars' backup quarterback's fallen locks from the floor.

In what feels like the last remnant of a phenomenon once known as "Minshew Mania," the former pride of Duval County, Florida, chopped off his power source:

At the risk of sounding rash, it seems to me that Trevor Lawrence arrived and basically told his new QB2 that there wasn't enough room for both of their glorious heads of hair in that town and, well, we know who won that battle.

To be fair, I sort of knew this was going to happen as soon as Tim Tebow signed with the Jags.

Tebow, Lawrence's mane AND one of the defining mullets of our generation? That's just too much juice for one team.

Now, let us take one last look at Minshew's former masterpiece for posterity:

In the haunting words of Michelle Branch: "Goodbye to you. Goodbye to everything I thought I knew."