From quarterback Derek Carr making a bold statement about his commitment to the Las Vegas Raiders to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throwing five interceptions in a heavy rainstorm to wide receiver Julio Jones taking the field in the Tennessee Titans No. 2, some of the big names in the NFL made waves on Tuesday during NFL mandatory minicamps.

Eighteen NFL teams opened their mandatory three-day minicamps this week. Ten held theirs last week, with four teams electing to cancel. Teams that opted out of mandatory minicamps this week are the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. The Philadelphia Eagles were the first team to skip theirs when they did so a week ago.

While practices were underway for half the league, much of the talk of Tuesday's camps included the players who haven't stepped foot on the field because of ongoing contract negotiations. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams were among the notable players absent from their respective team facilities.

Teams already have been going through organized team activities, but this marks the first time that many veterans will take the field since the end of the 2020 NFL season. That includes some players who joined new teams this offseason, including prized free agents and edge rushers Matt Judon (Patriots) and Yannick Ngakoue (Raiders).

Here are some snapshots, many from ESPN's NFL Nation reporters who are on the scene at this week's activities, from Tuesday's minicamps:

Jump to the best of the day:

Photos | Videos | Quotes

Top news of the day

Carr says he has no desire to leave Raiders

Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr re-asserted his desire to remain with the team that drafted him in the second round in 2014. "I'd probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else," Carr said.

Howard not at Dolphins camp over 'unique' situation

Xavien Howard, who hasn't shown up to any portion of the Dolphins' voluntary offseason program this year, was not in attendance for minicamp meetings Tuesday, and he's officially a holdout as he seeks a new contract. Coach Brian Flores noted the cornerback's situation is "unique" in regard to his contract because Howard feels like he has outplayed the five-year, $75.25 million extension he signed in May 2019.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers jokes about 'quiet offseason'

The reigning MVP, who has dominated the NFL headlines this spring because of his dissatisfaction with Green Bay, showed his sense of humor during a promotional video in advance of the July 6 golf match featuring Rodgers and PGA Tour star Bryson DeChambeau against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson.

Best videos

Julio Jones footwork drill with WR coach Rob Moore. Nice grab at the end. pic.twitter.com/SnLSPThdT6 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) June 15, 2021

Cam Newton with a little hop in his step upon arrival. pic.twitter.com/y37cfPjGKr — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 15, 2021

Joe Burrow News Conference https://t.co/Ve1fqIbpv6 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 15, 2021

We had to mute the video because we don't own the rights to the music, but just know @JIHADWARD17 was vibing during the stretch period!@BaptistHealthJx | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/mGeveT6t7h — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) June 15, 2021

Day 1 of minicamp is in the books after this play by the first team in the red zone. Chad Beebe make a catch in the corner of the end zone; think Mackensie Alexander was supposed to be on him. pic.twitter.com/Q9HNDbyIjx — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) June 15, 2021

we missed this pic.twitter.com/1q4J8FDpg4 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) June 15, 2021

Off & running at Day 1️⃣ of minicamp! pic.twitter.com/bcVONrlpsI — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 15, 2021

Day 1 of Dolphins mandatory minicamp. Tua Tagovailoa going through some warmup reps. pic.twitter.com/31nTB9DXY3 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 15, 2021

In this clip for the first time this offseason are Star Lotulelei (98), Jerry Hughes (55), Mario Addison (97) and Vernon Butler (94)#Bills pic.twitter.com/sBI4R4HM6X — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) June 15, 2021

.@LaurentDTardif is ready to get back to work 👏 pic.twitter.com/nEY8zkYaXQ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 15, 2021

#Browns RB Nick Chubb, on signing a potential extension this summer: "Cleveland is where I want to be..." pic.twitter.com/2wwntIKZn8 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) June 15, 2021

Quotes of the day

"I played with Julio [Jones], Mohamed Sanu, since Day 1, those guys, I feel like I've been moving toward that way of I can do it by myself. Obviously I'm not by myself, we have other players who are really good, but I feel like I've been ready and I just needed an opportunity to get in those positions."

"I was surprised. ... You never like to see things like that."

"I wore 9 in college my senior and junior year. I'm one of 10 children, so I got 9 siblings - every time I go out there, I represent them. I like 9; that's one of the reasons I rock it. And 99 was taken, so I chose to use the new rule."

"You don't feel like yourself, even when you pass the symptoms. There's a certain level or feeling you have when you're ready, and COVID made it a little harder to get to that good feeling."

Best photos

Mekhi Becton says he's at a "good weight" right now. Asked his weight, he said he didn't know off hand. #Jets pic.twitter.com/6aqq99fkzF — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 15, 2021