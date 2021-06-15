        <
          NFL mandatory minicamps 2021: Derek Carr's stance, Julio Jones' debut, Tua Tagovailoa's rough day and more

          Brian Flores: Xavien Howard's contract situation is 'unique' (1:28)

          Dolphins coach Brian Flores discusses the team's desire to keep Xavien Howard amid a contract dispute. (1:28)

          From quarterback Derek Carr making a bold statement about his commitment to the Las Vegas Raiders to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throwing five interceptions in a heavy rainstorm to wide receiver Julio Jones taking the field in the Tennessee Titans No. 2, some of the big names in the NFL made waves on Tuesday during NFL mandatory minicamps.

          Eighteen NFL teams opened their mandatory three-day minicamps this week. Ten held theirs last week, with four teams electing to cancel. Teams that opted out of mandatory minicamps this week are the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. The Philadelphia Eagles were the first team to skip theirs when they did so a week ago.

          While practices were underway for half the league, much of the talk of Tuesday's camps included the players who haven't stepped foot on the field because of ongoing contract negotiations. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams were among the notable players absent from their respective team facilities.

          Teams already have been going through organized team activities, but this marks the first time that many veterans will take the field since the end of the 2020 NFL season. That includes some players who joined new teams this offseason, including prized free agents and edge rushers Matt Judon (Patriots) and Yannick Ngakoue (Raiders).

          Here are some snapshots, many from ESPN's NFL Nation reporters who are on the scene at this week's activities, from Tuesday's minicamps:

          Top news of the day

          Carr says he has no desire to leave Raiders
          Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr re-asserted his desire to remain with the team that drafted him in the second round in 2014. "I'd probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else," Carr said.

          Howard not at Dolphins camp over 'unique' situation
          Xavien Howard, who hasn't shown up to any portion of the Dolphins' voluntary offseason program this year, was not in attendance for minicamp meetings Tuesday, and he's officially a holdout as he seeks a new contract. Coach Brian Flores noted the cornerback's situation is "unique" in regard to his contract because Howard feels like he has outplayed the five-year, $75.25 million extension he signed in May 2019.

          Packers QB Aaron Rodgers jokes about 'quiet offseason'
          The reigning MVP, who has dominated the NFL headlines this spring because of his dissatisfaction with Green Bay, showed his sense of humor during a promotional video in advance of the July 6 golf match featuring Rodgers and PGA Tour star Bryson DeChambeau against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson.

          Quotes of the day

          "I played with Julio [Jones], Mohamed Sanu, since Day 1, those guys, I feel like I've been moving toward that way of I can do it by myself. Obviously I'm not by myself, we have other players who are really good, but I feel like I've been ready and I just needed an opportunity to get in those positions."
          Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley
          "I was surprised. ... You never like to see things like that."
          Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Le'Veon Bell's comments about coach Andy Reid
          "I wore 9 in college my senior and junior year. I'm one of 10 children, so I got 9 siblings - every time I go out there, I represent them. I like 9; that's one of the reasons I rock it. And 99 was taken, so I chose to use the new rule."
          Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon on his jersey number
          "You don't feel like yourself, even when you pass the symptoms. There's a certain level or feeling you have when you're ready, and COVID made it a little harder to get to that good feeling."
          Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell has had no post-COVID issues the past couple of months

          Best photos