The Minnesota Vikings have brought back defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, the team announced Tuesday.

Richardson spent the 2018 season in Minnesota and totaled 47 pressures and five sacks during his tenure. Although the Vikings brought in Dalvin Tomlinson to occupy the 3-technique spot opposite nose tackle Michael Pierce, Richardson's physical skills provide a boost for Minnesota's interior pass rush.

The former first-round pick signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Cleveland Browns following his one season in Minnesota. Richardson played two seasons in Cleveland before he was released earlier this offseason. He started 31 games with the Browns and registered 4.5 sacks during the 2020 season.

The Browns released Richardson in April in a move that created $11 million in salary-cap space.

Richardson, 30, was drafted 13th overall by the New York Jets in 2013 and was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year that season. He earned a Pro Bowl berth in 2014 when he set a career best with eight sacks and played four seasons in all with the franchise before he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2017.

The eight-year veteran has 31 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and 460 tackles in his career.

Information from ESPN's Jake Trotter was used in this report.