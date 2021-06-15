Louis Riddick reacts to Russell Wilson saying he did not ask to be traded from the Seahawks. (1:39)

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams officially will not participate in the team's mandatory minicamp this week, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 25-year-old, who is scheduled to play on the fifth-year option in his rookie contract worth $9.86 million this season, is seeking a new contract.

The Seahawks were bracing for Adams' potential absence and the team was aware of a potential family/personal issue that could be a factor, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Adams was not in the building Monday as Seattle players got their physicals.

The Seahawks acquired Adams from the New York Jets before last season, sending a package that included two first-round draft picks to New York, which had selected the safety No. 6 overall in the 2017 draft.

At the time of the trade, Adams' goal was to become the NFL's highest-paid safety, sources had told ESPN. The Denver Broncos' Justin Simmons is currently the NFL's highest-paid safety with a contract that averages $15.25 million per season.

After dealing for Adams, Seattle said it planned to wait until this offseason to attempt to sign him to an extension.

Adams' 9.5 sacks in 12 regular-season games last season was the most by a defensive back since sacks became an official statistic in 1982, and his 30 pressures was 14 more than any other DB, per ESPN Stats & Information research. Adams missed four games earlier in the 2020 season with a groin injury. He led the Seahawks with 14 tackles for loss and did not have an interception, keeping his career total at two over four seasons.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.