Through everything that's happened surrounding Aaron Rodgers this offseason, one thing is clear: He still understands sarcasm.

The reigning MVP, who has dominated the NFL headlines this spring because of his dissatisfaction with the Green Bay Packers, showed his sense of humor on Tuesday during a promotional video in advance of the July 6 golf match featuring Rodgers and PGA Tour star Bryson DeChambeau against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson.

Host Brian Anderson set up Rodgers with this: "You've really kept a low profile this offseason, I've hardly seen your name at all and you haven't hosted any TV shows or been involved in any kind of controversy or anything, it's been a nice, peaceful offseason for you, it sounds like."

Rodgers' reply was both deadpan and dripping with irony.

"It's been one of those quiet offseasons you dream about, where you can kind of just go through your process on your own, quietly," Rodgers said. "And that's all you can ask for as an older player in the league and someone who's been around for a long time and just enjoys that time to yourself, just relax, to not be bothered, to not have any obligations or anything going on.

"I think that's what this offseason has been about. It's been about really enjoying my time and spending it where I want to spend it not feeling like I have to go anywhere but still be an NFL player at the same time. It's been great."

Rodgers skipped his only actual obligation, the Packers' mandatory minicamp last week, and is subject to fines of $93,085. He also missed the entire offseason program thereby forfeiting his $500,000 workout bonus.

The Packers have publicly maintained their desire to have Rodgers back for "2021 and beyond," as team president Mark Murphy put it earlier this offseason, but it's unclear whether Rodgers will report for training camp next month of if he'll hold out and try to force a trade. Since the news of Rodgers' unhappiness with the Packers broke on the afternoon of this year's draft, the Packers have insisted they will not trade him.

Earlier this month, Murphy wrote that the situation has divided the Packers' fan base and added the less said publicly about the situation, the better. However, Murphy didn't heed his own advice last week when during a speaking engagement he referred to Rodgers as "a complicated fella," paraphrasing how former Packers general manager Ted Thompson once described him.

It's unclear if the T-shirt Rodgers wore for Tuesday's video conference, which read "I'm offended," was in response to Murphy's comment.