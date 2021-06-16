LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson sounded resigned to possibly playing the 2021 NFL season on a one-year deal in advance of the July 15 deadline for franchise-tagged players to receive long-term contracts.

"I don't have any [contract] updates or nothing like that," Robinson said on a Tuesday Zoom call.

"That's not in my control, if I don't [get a long-term deal]. That being a possibility [of playing on the one-year franchise tag], then I mean, that is what it is and I'm comfortable with that. Obviously, that's a possibility. That's fine, it is what it is. As I said before, my main focus now is continuing to be better and get better."

The Bears placed the $17.98 franchise tag tender on Robinson after the two sides were unable to agree to an extension last year. The veteran receiver led the team with 102 catches for 1,250 yards in 2020.

Robinson, 27, skipped the Bears' voluntary offseason workout program but reported to this week's mandatory three-day minicamp. Robinson added on Tuesday that he will be on time to training camp when it opens next month.

"At the end of the day, [the offseason workouts] are optional things, and I think I have a pretty good routine I've been working through and progressing in certain areas at the pace that I want," said Robinson, who focused on creating more muscle endurance in the offseason in order to be more effective after the catch.

Since joining the Bears in 2018, Robinson has been far and away the team's top wide receiver. Despite playing on some of the league's lower-rated offenses, Robinson has caught 255 passes for 3,151 yards and 17 touchdowns over the past three seasons.

"It was really good [to have Robinson rejoin the team this week]," head coach Matt Nagy said. "You guys know I have a really good relationship with A-Rob, and anytime you have that quality of player that shows back up and gets out here in the huddle and just that experience that he brings, he just has such a quiet calm and confidence to him that you can see the guys out there throwing him the football and the things he's doing, he just slides on in. The one sneaky thing about A-Rob that I think is pretty cool is No. 1, even if he's not here, you know he's working his tail off and No. 2 he's always in great shape, and we noticed that."