Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins speaks to the media about his time with Washington and his experience so far in Pittsburgh. (1:01)

NFL mandatory minicamps wrapped up on Thursday, marking the official start of the NFL's summer hiatus before players begin to report for training camps five weeks from now.

Some teams cut their minicamps short, giving players an extra day to unwind in an exotic location somewhere or at home to wait for the release of Madden 22, which revealed a cover featuring Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he's "pulling" for Le'Veon Bell despite the free-agent running back's recent comments, Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins is ready to "prove" how much he loves football and the Miami Dolphins showed off their new facility.

Here are some snapshots from Thursday's minicamps:

Top news of the day

Patrick on being on the cover of #Madden22! pic.twitter.com/mKAS2YOhyK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 17, 2021

Brady, Mahomes share Madden 22 front

The last time the NFL played a game, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes were on opposite sidelines in Super Bowl LV. Now, before the 2021 season kicks off, those quarterbacks will be together again -- on the latest Madden cover. Mahomes and Brady are sharing the cover of Madden 22, the EA Sports video game that has become part of the NFL culture. It's the first time two players are on the game's front in more than a decade.

Haskins says his goal is to 'prove' he loves football

Speaking for the first time since his release from Washington, former first-round quarterback Dwayne Haskins said he has one primary goal as he attempts to reboot his career with the Steelers. "I just wanted to prove to the coaching staff and my teammates how much I love football," Haskins said.

Andy Reid 'pulling' for Le'Veon Bell

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid declined to get in a war of words with running back Le'Veon Bell, saying, "I'm pulling for him in the future." Bell, who joined the Chiefs during last season but played little, recently wrote on Instagram that he would retire before playing for Reid again.

More NFL headlines:

play 1:07 Booger details how Packers can make things right with Rodgers Booger McFarland explains how the Packers could fix the ongoing issue with Aaron Rodgers.

Best videos

Introducing: The Camp Cam



We're going to have some fun with this. 😏 pic.twitter.com/yABgHqZ4Mo — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 17, 2021

POV: You're seeing the @BaptistHealthSF Training Complex for the first time... More spaces to come 👀 pic.twitter.com/Mi4i4id55Z — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 17, 2021

Name the funniest movie 😂 pic.twitter.com/Qhve1f2iFL — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 17, 2021

"𝓛𝓲𝓯𝓽 𝓔𝓿'𝓻𝔂 𝓥𝓸𝓲𝓬𝓮 𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓢𝓲𝓷𝓰"



On this day in 1871, James Weldon Johnson was born right here in Duval, where he penned the hymn that became the Black National Anthem. 150 years later, through the voice of @marvinjonesjr, we honor Johnson's life and legacy. pic.twitter.com/AitqHllz4a — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) June 17, 2021

Quotes of the day

.@PatrickMahomes says his dad used to destroy him in Madden when he was a kid 😂 #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/iQA2i9AWY8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 17, 2021

"It's obviously an honor. ... He's a great dude. He's willing to give advice. Hopefully next time we can beat them and they're not beating me when I'm going to do the shoot with him."

Best photos

Let's throw it back to the OG of @EAMaddenNFL covers.



The first @NFL player to ever be featured @EddieGeorge2727 🎮 pic.twitter.com/VzRVsOX5fz — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 17, 2021