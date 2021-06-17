Freddie Coleman makes a case for why Le'Veon Bell's comments about Andy Reid could affect him as he searches for a new team. (1:08)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid declined to get in a war of words with running back Le'Veon Bell, saying "I'm pulling for him in the future."

"I really enjoyed my time with him here," Reid said Thursday as the Chiefs concluded their offseason practice. "I appreciated the way he handled things and did his business. He had some productive downs for us. But I'm pulling for him in the future. That's how I roll. People say things. They say stuff. I move on and wish him the best."

Bell, who joined the Chiefs during last season but played little, recently wrote on Instagram that he would retire before playing for Reid again. He later explained on his Twitter account that his feelings stemmed from a comment that Reid made to him, though he didn't elaborate.

Bell's contract expired at the end of last season and he has yet to sign with another team.

Bell, 29, played in nine games last season with the Chiefs, starting two, and rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns. His role diminished late in the campaign, and he didn't play in either the AFC Championship Game or Super Bowl LV.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Bell started last season with the New York Jets before joining Kansas City. He appeared in just two games with New York, with 19 carries and 74 yards on the ground.