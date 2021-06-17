GREEN BAY, Wis. -- When the Green Bay Packers return for training camp next month, it will be with one approach.

It doesn't matter whether it's Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love at quarterback.

"We'll have one plan," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday in his last scheduled news conference before training camp. "We've kind of pretty much laid that out. Just going to fine-tune some things over the next few weeks in terms of the logistics of our schedule and whatnot. We've got what we feel is a pretty good blueprint in terms of how to get our guys ready to play. Obviously, it is a little bit different this year in terms of the number of preseason games and then you compare it to last year, so you're kind of leaning back on the 2019 season. We feel confident with what we'll have in place with the guys. We'll look forward to getting them back July 27."

The Packers don't know if Rodgers will end his holdout and return to the team after an offseason in which he's stayed away from all team activities.

Rodgers hasn't denied any of the reports, which began with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting in April that Rodgers is so disenfranchised that he doesn't want to play for the Packers again. His only public comments indicated his beef is with management.

Meanwhile, LaFleur dedicated the offseason to Love, who took the majority of the snaps in OTAs and last week at minicamp.

"It's the same message it's been all the time is you're only one play away, so you always have to prepare like you're the starter," LaFleur said when asked what his message was to Love at the end of the offseason program. "And just to be very intentional about the work that you put in, to go out there with a purpose. To be mindful and in the moment. Every rep for him is so critical, whether it's on air, on his own or it's with us in 11-on-11 situations and he's getting that constant coaching. And I think he's done a great job of embracing just the whole situation, embracing learning from every rep.

"One thing we talked about after Tuesday's practice is, 'Hey man, you're going to have some great days and you're going to have some days that aren't as great. And you've got to be able to ride that wave. You're never too high, you're never too low and just making sure that you learn from each and every rep.' And I think he's done a really good job of that."