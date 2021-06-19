        <
          A fantasy league bet that ended with 15-hour Waffle House trip

          10:07 PM ET
          • Brianna Williams

          In this world it is often said that nothing can be certain. Well nothing except death, taxes and hilarious fantasy league fails. The Waffle House punishment has become popular on social media in recent years. The rules of this challenge are simple: The league's loser must stay in a Waffle House for 24 hours and each waffle consumed decreases the penalty by an hour.

          On Thursday afternoon in Brandon, Mississippi, Lee Sanderlin, a reporter for the Clarion (Mississippi) Ledger, documented the journey of how he paid his fantasy football debt. Here are the highlights of his journey:

          4:07 p.m. Sanderlin was just at the beginning of his quest, presumably hungry and still in high spirits.

          5:39 p.m. Roughly an hour and a half into the mission. Clearly the next two waffles were not as pleasant as their predecessors.

          6:33 p.m. After a brief break in the parking lot, Sanderlin kept up his impressive pace and moved on to waffle No 5.

          7:07 p.m. Signs of fatigue started to settle as exactly three hours had gone by.

          9:01 p.m. He shared the roster that was responsible for his 24-hour sentence. The team was led by then-Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. So basically, Sanderlin was destined for this fate early in the season.

          12:02 a.m. Apparently lucky seven doesn't apply when you're consuming that number of waffles.

          2:08 a.m. Sanderlin brings up a valid point: A house is not a home.

          6:26 a.m. Nearing the end of the road, a fraction of a waffle was the only obstacle hindering his freedom.

          7:06 a.m. 15 hours and nine waffles later, consider the debt settled!