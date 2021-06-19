In this world it is often said that nothing can be certain. Well nothing except death, taxes and hilarious fantasy league fails. The Waffle House punishment has become popular on social media in recent years. The rules of this challenge are simple: The league's loser must stay in a Waffle House for 24 hours and each waffle consumed decreases the penalty by an hour.

On Thursday afternoon in Brandon, Mississippi, Lee Sanderlin, a reporter for the Clarion (Mississippi) Ledger, documented the journey of how he paid his fantasy football debt. Here are the highlights of his journey:

4:07 p.m. Sanderlin was just at the beginning of his quest, presumably hungry and still in high spirits.

I am coming to you live from a Brandon, Mississippi Waffle House. I, a total loser, came in last place in my fantasy football league. As punishment, I spend 24 hours in a Waffle House. Every waffle I eat shaves an hour off the clock. It's 4:07 Central. pic.twitter.com/oRugzU7rQT — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

Figured I'd enjoy the first 2 pic.twitter.com/Mr7xQMRPTs — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

5:39 p.m. Roughly an hour and a half into the mission. Clearly the next two waffles were not as pleasant as their predecessors.

Four waffles down. Been here for 1.5 hours, so that means I have 18.5 to go. I am already in immense discomfort. Please, somebody, launch me into the sun pic.twitter.com/LyyZObcmQ3 — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

6:33 p.m. After a brief break in the parking lot, Sanderlin kept up his impressive pace and moved on to waffle No 5.

waffle number 5. Just hit the 2,000 calorie mark and feeling grrrrrreat pic.twitter.com/D9nltPbKJX — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

7:07 p.m. Signs of fatigue started to settle as exactly three hours had gone by.

7:07 CT. 3 hours, 4.75 waffles down. So many hours to go — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

9:01 p.m. He shared the roster that was responsible for his 24-hour sentence. The team was led by then-Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. So basically, Sanderlin was destined for this fate early in the season.

Obviously, that's why I'm going on hour 6 in a waffle house my man. If I could finish this cold, concrete ass waffle I could shave an hour off https://t.co/YcNwa3Unmj — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

12:02 a.m. Apparently lucky seven doesn't apply when you're consuming that number of waffles.

Hahaha remember when I ordered a 7th waffle? Full crash and burn. Not gonna finish it. My body is in revolt/shutting down. It's time to sit out for a while. Gotta rest up for the stretch run. Right now I'm on pace to leave 10:07 a.m. CT. — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

Gonna ride the next few hours out from the comforts of the parking lot because my phone needs to charge. I'll a#let everyone know when I get back on the horse - hoping to make a strong push around 6:30 to get this thing in the house — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

2:08 a.m. Sanderlin brings up a valid point: A house is not a home.

The good news: I'm 10 hours and 6 waffles down. The bad news: I'm scheduled for 8 more hours, and I have no idea how I'll eat another waffle, let alone the remnants of no. 7 that have been staring me in the face for 3 hours now — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

6:26 a.m. Nearing the end of the road, a fraction of a waffle was the only obstacle hindering his freedom.

All that stands between me and going home in the next 30 minutes. So damn close. pic.twitter.com/2EgD4Dajdv — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

7:06 a.m. 15 hours and nine waffles later, consider the debt settled!